Mumbai Indians: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

IPL auction 2024: Here’s the complete list of Mumbai Indians’ released, retained and traded players ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League auction.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 17:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in action during IPL 2023.
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of players retained and released by MI ahead of IPL 2024:

Mumbai Indians Retained Players

Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG).

Mumbai Indians Released Players

Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier.

