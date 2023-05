Mumbai Indians record in IPL Playoffs: Full results, stats in Chennai

After an indifferent vstart to their campaigns, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have found their bearings towards the business end of the tournament as they get ready to square off in the Eliminator of the IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Here is MI’s record in IPL Playoffs:

MI in IPL Playoffs: Matches Played: 18; Won: 12; Lost: 6

MI in IPL Playoffs matches in Chennai: Played - 1, Won - 1, Lost - 1

MI in IPL Eliminator: Played - 3, Won - 1, Lost - 2

MI- IPL Playoff performances

2010

Semifinal: Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 35 runs - Navi Mumbai

Final: CSK beat MI by 32 runs - Navi Mumbai

2011

Eliminator: MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets - Wankhede

Qualifier 2: RCB beat MI by 43 runs - Chennai

2012

Eliminator: CSK beat MI by 38 runs -Bangalore

2013

Qualifier 1: CSK beat MI by 48 runs - New Delhi

Qualifier 2: MI beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets - Kolkata

Final - MI beat CSK by 23 runs - Kolkata

2014

Eliminator: CSK beat MI by seven wickets - Mumbai

2015

Qualifier 1: MI beat CSK by 25 runs - Mumbai

Final: MI beat CSK by 41 runs - Kolkata

2017

Qualifier 1: MI lost to Rising Pune Super Giants (RPSG) by 20 runs - Mumbai

Qualifier 2: MI beat KKR by six wickers - Bangalore

Final: MI beat RPSG by one run - Hyderabad

2019

Qualifier 1: MI beat CSK by six wickets - Chennai

Final: MI beat CSK by one run - Hyderabad

2020

Qualifier 1: MI beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs - Dubai

Final: MI beat DC by five wickets - Dubai