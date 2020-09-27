Home IPL 2020 News KXIP vs RR LIVE, IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran's stunning save denies Sanju Samson a six KXIP vs RR LIVE, IPL 2020: Sanju Samson pulled a M Ashwin half-tracker that would have gone for a six but for Pooran. He stopped it with an acrobatic save inches before hitting the ground. Team Sportstar 27 September, 2020 22:18 IST Nicholas Pooran pulled off a stunning save near the ropes. - TWITTER|KXIP Team Sportstar 27 September, 2020 22:18 IST Pooran, fielding at deep midwicket during the eighth over, put on a fielding masterclass in the IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Sanju Samson pulled a M Ashwin half-tracker that would have gone for a six but for Pooran. He stopped it inches from the rope with an acrobatic save. The Caribbean dived full length over the rope, caught the ball, but knowing he was over the boundary, flicked the ball back to Glenn Maxwell. KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was seen applauding the keeper-batsman's effort. Samson, however, hit the next ball for six. It was a half-volley around off and Samson launched it over long-off for a maximum. This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos