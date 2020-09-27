KXIP vs RR LIVE, IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran's stunning save denies Sanju Samson a six

Pooran, fielding at deep midwicket during the eighth over, put on a fielding masterclass in the IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Sanju Samson pulled a M Ashwin half-tracker that would have gone for a six but for Pooran. He stopped it inches from the rope with an acrobatic save. The Caribbean dived full length over the rope, caught the ball, but knowing he was over the boundary, flicked the ball back to Glenn Maxwell. KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was seen applauding the keeper-batsman's effort. Samson, however, hit the next ball for six. It was a half-volley around off and Samson launched it over long-off for a maximum.