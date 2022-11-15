IPL News

PBKS IPL 2023 retention: Punjab Kings full list of retained players, released players, purse remaining for auction

Here is the full Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2023 squad after the retentions and ahead of the auctions.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 19:12 IST
Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings in action during IPL 2022.

Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings in action during IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction.

PBKS has let go of its captain Mayank Agarwal. Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan will take up the reins. Mayank’s absence will see Dhawan opening with England’s Jonny Bairstow.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

With Rs 32.2 crore in the side’s purse, the side can be expected to go all out for the remaining three overseas slots.

Punjab Kings retained squad
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar
Released Players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee
Remaining Purse: INR 32.2 crore
Overseas Slots: 3

