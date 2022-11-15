Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction.

PBKS has let go of its captain Mayank Agarwal. Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan will take up the reins. Mayank’s absence will see Dhawan opening with England’s Jonny Bairstow.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

With Rs 32.2 crore in the side’s purse, the side can be expected to go all out for the remaining three overseas slots.