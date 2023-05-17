IPL News

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Punjab vs Delhi squads for today

PBKS vs DC: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 17 May, 2023 06:26 IST
Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner plays a shot against Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner plays a shot against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Bottom-placed Dehi Capitals takes on eighth-placed Punjab Kings in match 64 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

PBKS Predicted XI

Batting first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Bowling first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada.

Impact Player options: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Harpeet Bhatia.

DC Predicted XI

Batting first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

Bowling first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan.

PBKS vs DC DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt
Batters: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Nathan Ellis
Team Composition: DC 5:6 PBKS Credits Left: 7
THE SQUADS
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan  (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner  (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg.

