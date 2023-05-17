PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Punjab vs Delhi squads for today

Bottom-placed Dehi Capitals takes on eighth-placed Punjab Kings in match 64 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

PBKS Predicted XI

Batting first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Bowling first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada.

Impact Player options: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Harpeet Bhatia.

DC Predicted XI

Batting first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

Bowling first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan.

PBKS vs DC DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt Batters: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Nathan Ellis Team Composition: DC 5:6 PBKS Credits Left: 7