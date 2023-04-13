Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match from PCA Stadium, Mohali.
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score IPL 2023: Punjab, Gujarat Playing XIs in focus; Toss, Dream11 prediction
PBKS vs GT Score IPL 2023 LIVE: Get the IPL score updates, ball-by-ball commentary updates between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans from PCA Stadium, Mohali.
- Kagiso Rabada needs 1 wicket to become the fastest bowler to reach 100 IPL wickets.
- Arshdeep Singh needs four wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets.
- Matches played: 2
- Punjab Kings won: 1
- Gujarat Titans won: 1
- Last result: Punjab Kings won by eight wickets (DY Patil; 2022)
Shikhar Dhawan continues to lead the IPL 2023 batting charts. Here’s how the table looks like ahead of Dhawan’s fourth game of the season.Orange Cap stats
Shikhar Dhawan’s lost his spot across formats in the national side. However, the southpaw has got his captaincy stint with PBKS off to a flier with bat and his calm demeanour as leader. Dhawan’s ‘anchor’ game has also resurrected the debate and idea of the patient accumulator in a manic T20 game.
The three-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders three nights ago in Ahmedabad was a gut-wrenching result for Gujarat Titans, which had seemingly all but grabbed the ascendancy with a flurry of wickets. But by the time Rinku Singh was done with Yash Dayal, Titans had long relinquished their superiority.
It’s on the heels of this setback that GT will aim to get its IPL 2023 campaign back on track when it takes on Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya, who was unwell and missed the last match, should be available for this encounter.
Both teams have had similar starts to the season, with GT winning two games and losing one, and PBKS following the same sequence.
Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kagiso Rabada are available for the Kings. It remains to be seen if they will leave out an in-form Nathan Ellis for Rabada. Livingstone or Rajapaksa can take Matt Short’s place in the XI.
Rabada can be a favourable matchup against David Miller, who has played a key role for Titans in the middle order. In 31 balls he has bowled to Miller in T20s, Rabada has conceded only 32 runs while dismissing him twice.
Meanwhile, Kings have benefitted from the form of captain Shikhar Dhawan, who has 225 runs in three matches. He has looked to bat through, while others around him have tried to be aggressive from the get-go.
PBKS is yet to bowl first this season, so it’ll be interesting to see how its batting holds up under scoreboard pressure. Meanwhile, Kings’ death-bowling skills have come into sharp focus. These are still early days in the season, but their death-over economy of 16.25 is the worst among the 10 sides. Ellis, Sam Curran, and Arshdeep Singh have repeatedly missed their lengths between overs 17 and 20, something they can’t afford against a Titans batting unit that goes at close to 13 runs per over at the death.
Rashid Khan usually prefers bowling outside the PowerPlay but the Titans could use him against Dhawan. Rashid has dismissed the left-hander four times in 56 balls while conceding only 53 runs in all T20s.
PBKS could rely on Livingstone to neutralise the Rashid threat. He has smacked 119 runs off 69 balls against Rashid in T20 cricket, at an astonishing strike rate of 173.
Dayal must still be feeling the aftershocks of the KKR drubbing, where he conceded 31 in a scarcely believable last over. If rested, Pradeep Sangwan could play his first IPL match this year.- Ayan Acharya
The Titans may still be facing minor aftershocks from ‘that’ Rinku Singh special. However, there is no scope for a lull in this fast-paced tournament. While the Titans will aim to bounce back, here’s a recap of the epochal night in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh
When will PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be held on April 13, Thursday.
Where will PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.
What time will PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 start?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 match?
The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where is the PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.