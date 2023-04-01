PBKS vs KKR Live streaming info: When and where to watch IPL 2023 match online and TV

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the Indian Premier League on Saturday at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

When will IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 1, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday. Toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Full squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan