MATCH PREVIEW

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders carry the same predicament and trepidation as the two sides square off in a battle of nerves in the Tata IPL at the IS Bindra Stadium here on Saturday.

The similarities between the two teams are striking. Both are going through an overhaul with new captains, backroom staff and have been forced to make change due to injuries.

The Kings have been the perennial underachievers in IPL and their record against the Knight Riders is not glittering either. Last season, the Kings played a high risk, no holds barred attacking style of batting without any desired result. This season, under a new coach Trevor Bayliss, they will approach the games pragmatically. “We will try to keep things as simple as possible and will not to complicate it,’’ said Bayliss

In the other camp, Nitish Rana is warming up to his captaincy role. The Delhi batter said Shreyas Iyer’s absence was a big blow but the team has regrouped under Chandrakant Pandit. “IPL is like a marathon but the first match sets the trend and we want to win,’’ said Rana.

The teams skipped practice due to inclement weather, and with more rain forecasted, Saturday’s contest could see weather delays.