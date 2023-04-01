Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Premier League clash between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
PBKS vs KKR live score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings 143/4 in 15 overs; Varun removes Dhawan after Southee gets Jitesh
PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Get IPL live score updates between Punjab kings and Knight Riders from Punjab cricket association stadium.
Varun clean bowls Dhawan for 29-ball 40. Sam Curran is the new man in. Excellent over. Just a single and a wicket.
Southee gets the breakthrough; Jitesh undone by the slower ball. But he has played his part with a 11-ball 21. Sikandar Raza off the mark on IPL debut with a four. 13 runs and a wicket.
Jitesh has been given the license to go after the bowling. He takes on his Vidarbha teammate Umesh and pulls a short ball to the backward square leg fence. Eight runs from the over.
It was turning out to be a good over from Narine until Jitesh decided to give him the charge and lofted him down the ground for six. 12 runs from the over in the end.
Dhawan has looked exquisite, he guides an Umesh yorker past backward point for four. Rajapaksa reaches his half-century with a couple of braces, off 30 balls. But he perishes off the last ball, caught at long-on by Rinku. Jitesh Sharma is the new man in.
Varun back into the attack. Dhawan pulls a shortish ball to the deep square leg boundary. Nine runs from the over.
Rajapaksa has not taken the foot off the pedal... he now guides a wide ball to the third-man fence. Meanwhile, nothing’s going KKR’s way. Shardul’s waist-high full toss is sliced to the third-man fence for four by Dhawan. It’s a no-ball and Dhawan manages to eke out a single off the free hit. 12 runs from the over.
Sunil Narine kickstarts proceedings after the break. Rajapaksa gets a boundary, thanks to some pretty ordinary fielding from Varun at short fine. Meanwhile, the 50-run stand comes up between these two. PBKS on a roll. 10 from the over.
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. Rajapaksa steps out and scythes it down the ground for four. He then swivels a six, a 60-metre-long hit, over fine leg. Thirteen runs coming from the over.
TIME OUT!
Varun Chakravarthy, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. Six coming off the last over of PowerPlay as Dhawan backs away and slaps the last ball over the cover fielder for four.
Sunil Narie comes into the attack. Bhanuka steps down and slams it over mid-off for four. He launches the next ball over extra cover for four more. Good intent from the Punjab Kings inside the first six. He wraps up the over with a straight six. 14 runs came off the over.
Southee continues. He errs in line, bowls wide twice in a row and Dhawan plays rasping cut shots for four. Another rewarding over for the Kings comes to an end. 12 off it.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins Dhawan. Umesh continues. Dhawan opens his account with a single to third man. Stacked off-side field for Dhawan. Excellent from Umesh. Just one run.
Tim Southee errs in line first ball, on the pads again and Prabhsimran flicks it away for four. Next ball, Southee pulls the length back but Prabhsimran shimmies down and laps it past mid-off for four more. Prabhsimran is off to a flying start - charging down again and clobbers it over deep mid-wicket for six. But Southee has the last laugh as Prabhsimran is strangled down leg side! Prabhsimran goes for 23 off 12
Umesh Yadav takes the new ball. Prabhsimran on strike. He is off the mark with a couple off the second ball. Umesh getting the new ball to swing. But he errs in line, on the pads and Prabhsimran effortlessly flicks it over deep square for six. Prabhsimran very nearly plays on off the last ball but will scamper through for a single.
Nitish Rana has won the toss and KKR will bowl first.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing 11): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Players: Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma
Punjab Kings (Playing 11): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Players: Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Mohit Rathee
Punjab and KKR came sixth and seventh last season. They will hope for better returns this time.
“One of things that we thought was lacking last year was not able to finish off innings with the bat. That was one of the reasons why we decided to go after a young all-rounder like Sam.”
Trevor Bayliss on Sam Curran
“I don’t follow anyone’s captaincy style, I just want to captain in my manner. I know that if I follow someone, then I will lose my touch. So I want to lead this side the only way I know.”
Nitish Rana, stand-in KKR captain
As the next season beckons, Iyer would be desperate to find his superpowers back again. And there can be no better stage than the IPL to witness that epic moment, for here is where the magic happens. Read more:
Wicketkeepers - Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer
All-rounders - Andre Russell (vc), Sam Curran, Sunil Naraine
Bowlers - Akshdeep Singh, Tim Southee, Rahul Chahar
Composition - PBKS 5:6 KKR Credits left: 8.5
KKR Predicted Playing 11: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (capt), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.
Impact Player options: Anukul Roy
PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact Player options: Nathan Ellis
Hailing from Akola in Maharashtra, Taide has been part of the Vidarbha team since 2018 and played a key role in guiding it to the Irani Cup title in 2019, defeating Rest of India. Read the full story below:
Matches Played: 30
PBKS: 10
KKR: 20
Last Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets.
Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders carry the same predicament and trepidation as the two sides square off in a battle of nerves in the Tata IPL at the IS Bindra Stadium here on Saturday.
The similarities between the two teams are striking. Both are going through an overhaul with new captains, backroom staff and have been forced to make change due to injuries.
The Kings have been the perennial underachievers in IPL and their record against the Knight Riders is not glittering either. Last season, the Kings played a high risk, no holds barred attacking style of batting without any desired result. This season, under a new coach Trevor Bayliss, they will approach the games pragmatically. “We will try to keep things as simple as possible and will not to complicate it,’’ said Bayliss
In the other camp, Nitish Rana is warming up to his captaincy role. The Delhi batter said Shreyas Iyer’s absence was a big blow but the team has regrouped under Chandrakant Pandit. “IPL is like a marathon but the first match sets the trend and we want to win,’’ said Rana.
The teams skipped practice due to inclement weather, and with more rain forecasted, Saturday’s contest could see weather delays.
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma
Where will the IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders start?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday. Toss will take place at 3 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.