IPL 2021 LIVE Score, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Toss at 7:00 PM; Kohli's Royal Challengers takes on Rahul's Punjab Kings

The Preview

Punjab Kings (PBKS) is not short on batting firepower, with the likes of K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran in the ranks. Big runs, however, have been hard to find, leading to PBKS' four losses in six outings.

The most recent failure came on Monday, when PBKS could muster only 123 for nine in a one-sided defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders. The most worrying aspect is the form of West Indian Pooran, who averages a dismal 5.6 for the tournament. Calls to include Dawid Malan - a proven T20 performer - in the playing eleven have grown louder.

Complete Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

PBKS: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar