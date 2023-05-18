PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Kings and Royals clash in final hopes for playoffs

While fate is no longer in their hands, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will push for a win in a bid to marginally stay alive in the race for the IPL (Indian Premier League) playoffs when they face off at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

Tied on 12 points with one league match remaining, PBKS and RR’s horizons have conspicuously converged.

Both teams lost steam in the latter half of the tournament after starting off promisingly. PBKS conceded five 200-plus totals in its last seven games while RR has failed to defend two totals in excess of 200 of late.

Also Read LSG signs Suryansh Shedge as replacement for injured Jaydev Unadkat

Given that more than 400 runs were aggregated at the venue in the Kings’ 15-run defeat to Delhi Capitals two nights ago and that both teams have a penchant for big totals, the side batting first will refrain from complacency.

PBKS’ thrilling five-run win while defending 197 against RR earlier in the tournament is now a distant memory.

However, fresh in RR’s conscience will be its humiliating capitulation against Royal Challengers Bangalore when it was bundled out for 59 – the season’s lowest score and the third-lowest in the tournament’s history.

Its openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler failed to open their account in that game but will have their tails up against PBKS’ bowling, which has been toothless in the PowerPlay. Kings’ shaky top order, meanwhile, will be wary of Trent Boult, who should return to the side on a pacer-friendly wicket.

PBKS spinners Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar will be key in tying up RR’s wobbly middle-order, which has notably struggled against the tweakers.

Plundering and leaking runs at the death have been tropes for both teams lately and this is where their fates could decisively converge.