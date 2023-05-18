Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Unadkat, a left-arm pacer, sustained a shoulder injury during training two weeks ago. However, according to multiple reports, the 31-year-old is expected to be fine ahead of the World Test Championship final at the Oval starting June 7.

Shedge, an all-rounder, joins LSG for ₹20 lakh.

Shedge is best known for hammering 326 off 137 balls—the fastest triple century of a Giles Shield tournament—for Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) against SPSS Mumbadevi Niketan (Borivli) at Shivaji Park seven years ago.