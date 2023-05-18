IPL News

LSG signs Suryansh Shedge as replacement for injured Jaydev Unadkat

Shedge, an all-rounder, joins LSG for INR 20 lakh.

Team Sportstar
18 May, 2023 17:31 IST
18 May, 2023 17:31 IST
Mumbai Indians cricketer Suryansh Shedge.

Mumbai Indians cricketer Suryansh Shedge. | Photo Credit: Instagram

Shedge, an all-rounder, joins LSG for INR 20 lakh.

Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Unadkat, a left-arm pacer, sustained a shoulder injury during training two weeks ago. However, according to multiple reports, the 31-year-old is expected to be fine ahead of the World Test Championship final at the Oval starting June 7.

Shedge, an all-rounder, joins LSG for ₹20 lakh.

Shedge is best known for hammering 326 off 137 balls—the fastest triple century of a Giles Shield tournament—for Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) against SPSS Mumbadevi Niketan (Borivli) at Shivaji Park seven years ago.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us