RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh hits maiden IPL half-century against Rajasthan

Prabhsimran Singh hit his maiden IPL half-century as the Pubjab opener was off to a scintillating start against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Opening the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran hammered a 28-ball fifty and was ruthless on the Rajasthan bowlers striking at nearly 200.00.

Taking the aggressive route, Prabhsimran along with Dhawan gave Punjab a brilliant start as the duo scored 63 runs in the PowerPlay. Jason Holder did create an opportunity to dismiss Prabhsimran but Devdutt Padikkal dropped the batsman while he was batting on 44.

Prabhsimran capitalised on the dropped chance and motored on to hit his maiden IPL half-century. However, Holder had his man, courtesy of a brilliant diving catch from Jos Buttler at long-off as the opener departed for a 34-ball 60 and his knock was laced with three sixes and seven boundaries. Prabhsimran forged a 90-run opening stand with Dhawan to set the stage for Punjab.