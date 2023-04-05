RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh hits maiden IPL half-century against Rajasthan

IPL News

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh hit his maiden IPL half-century against Rajasthan Royals in Match 8 of the IPL 2023.

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 20:26 IST
Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings plays a shot en route to his maiden half-century in IPL.

Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings plays a shot en route to his maiden half-century in IPL. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Prabhsimran Singh hit his maiden IPL half-century as the Pubjab opener was off to a scintillating start against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Opening the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran hammered a 28-ball fifty and was ruthless on the Rajasthan bowlers striking at nearly 200.00.

Taking the aggressive route, Prabhsimran along with Dhawan gave Punjab a brilliant start as the duo scored 63 runs in the PowerPlay. Jason Holder did create an opportunity to dismiss Prabhsimran but Devdutt Padikkal dropped the batsman while he was batting on 44.

Prabhsimran capitalised on the dropped chance and motored on to hit his maiden IPL half-century. However, Holder had his man, courtesy of a brilliant diving catch from Jos Buttler at long-off as the opener departed for a 34-ball 60 and his knock was laced with three sixes and seven boundaries. Prabhsimran forged a 90-run opening stand with Dhawan to set the stage for Punjab.  

