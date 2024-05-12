Kolkata Knight Riders medium pacer Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens here.
The 27-year-old committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction.
For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.
KKR on Saturday notched up an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed match to become the first team to seal a playoffs berth this season.
Ramandeep scored 17 off 8 balls in the match.
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 103/3; Simarjeet gets Samson as Chennai tightens the noose
- RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Delhi Capitals; Toss at 7 PM
- RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
- Esha, Anish register second win in Olympic Selection Trials
- KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Ramandeep fined for breaching IPL code of conduct
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE