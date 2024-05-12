MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Ramandeep fined for breaching IPL code of conduct

KKR on Saturday notched up an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed match to become the first team to seal a playoffs berth this season.

Published : May 12, 2024 15:59 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ramandeep Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates after taking a superb catch to dismiss Arshin Kulkarni of Lucknow Super Giants off Mitchell Starc in the IPL match at Ekana stadium.
Ramandeep Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates after taking a superb catch to dismiss Arshin Kulkarni of Lucknow Super Giants off Mitchell Starc in the IPL match at Ekana stadium. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Ramandeep Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates after taking a superb catch to dismiss Arshin Kulkarni of Lucknow Super Giants off Mitchell Starc in the IPL match at Ekana stadium. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders medium pacer Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens here.

The 27-year-old committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

KKR on Saturday notched up an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed match to become the first team to seal a playoffs berth this season.

Ramandeep scored 17 off 8 balls in the match.

