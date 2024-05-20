RCB in IPL Playoffs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win/loss record; Stats, most runs, wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won six games on the bounce to turn its season around and secure a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.
This was the ninth season where RCB made it past the league phase of the tournament. It will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22.
The best finish for the side has been the final. RCB has featured in a title clash on three occasions and lost all. It’s last final was in 2016 when it lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs.
Here is the playoffs record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru before its match against RR:
RCB WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
RCB FINISHES IN PLAYOFFS
Most runs for RCB in IPL playoffs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Virat Kohli
|14
|308
|25.66
|120.31
|AB de Villiers
|9
|268
|38.38
|146.44
|Chris Gayle
|7
|250
|35.71
|140.44
Most wickets for RCB in IPL playoffs
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy Rate
|S. Aravind
|7
|10
|18.60
|7.75
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|6
|9
|18.33
|6.87
|Harshal Patel
|5
|6
|19.00
|6.33
