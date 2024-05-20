MagazineBuy Print

RCB in IPL Playoffs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win/loss record; Stats, most runs, wickets

IPL 2024: RCB defeated CSK on Saturday to complete a remarkable season turnaround and qualify for its ninth Indian Premier League playoffs.

Published : May 20, 2024 10:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli celebrates after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won against Chennai Super Kings.
Virat Kohli celebrates after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli celebrates after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won six games on the bounce to turn its season around and secure a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

This was the ninth season where RCB made it past the league phase of the tournament. It will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22.

The best finish for the side has been the final. RCB has featured in a title clash on three occasions and lost all. It’s last final was in 2016 when it lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs.

Here is the playoffs record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru before its match against RR:

RCB WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
Played: 14
Won: 5
Lost: 9
Last Result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets (Qualifier 2, 2022)
Highest Score: 207/4 in 20 overs vs Lucknow Super Giants (Eliminator, 2022)
Lowest Score: 131/7 in 20 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Eliminator, 2020)
(includes results for semifinals and finals)
RCB FINISHES IN PLAYOFFS
2009 - Final (Lost by 6 runs to Deccan Chargers)
2010 - Semifinal (Lost by 35 runs to Mumbai Indians)
2011 - Final (Lost by 58 runs to Chennai Super Kings)
2015 - Qualifier 2 (Lost by 3 wickets to Chennai Super Kings)
2016 - Final (Lost by 8 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad)
2020 - Eliminator (Lost by 6 wickets to Sunrisers Hyderabad)
2021 - Eliminator (Lost by 4 wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders)
2022 - Qualifier 2 (Lost by wickets to Rajasthan Royals)

Most runs for RCB in IPL playoffs

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate
Virat Kohli 14 308 25.66 120.31
AB de Villiers 9 268 38.38 146.44
Chris Gayle 7 250 35.71 140.44

Most wickets for RCB in IPL playoffs

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy Rate
S. Aravind 7 10 18.60 7.75
Yuzvendra Chahal 6 9 18.33 6.87
Harshal Patel 5 6 19.00 6.33

