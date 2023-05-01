IPL News

IPL 2023: RCB signs Kedar Jadhav as David Willey’s replacement

IPL 2023: Kedar Jadhav, who made his debut in 2010, will return to the Royal Challengers Bangalore as Willey’s replacement for his second stint since 2017.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 01 May, 2023 16:55 IST
Kedar Jadhav has previously featured for RCB in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. (FILE PHOTO)

Kedar Jadhav has previously featured for RCB in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for England all-rounder David Willey for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season.

Willey played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. His injury is, however, unspecified.

Jadhav began his IPL career in 2010 with Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) against RCB, becoming one of just nine Indians to score a half-century on debut. He has played 93 matches in the IPL, scoring 1196 runs. The right-handed batter, has previously represented RCB in 17 matches during the 2016-17 seasons.

Jadhav, who last featured in the IPL in 2021, was roped in by RCB for INR 1 crore.

Jadhav was out of limited-overs cricket since November 2021 before making a comeback with two appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in November 2022. The 38-year-old then relished a superb comeback to First-Class cricket by cracking 283 in his first FC match in four years since January 2019.

Jadhav’s century was also his first First Class ton since late 2018 and his first 200-plus score since his record-breaking 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season, where he emerged as the leading run-getter with 1223 runs in 17 innings. Jadhav’s highest First Class score of 327 had come in the 2012-13 season against Uttar Pradesh.

Jadhav had featured in 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India and is also the only Indian to amass a 40-plus average and 100-plus strike rate in ODIs (min. 1000 runs).

