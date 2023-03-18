RCB team 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore signs Michael Bracewell as replacement for Will Jacks

New Zealand batter Michael Bracewell has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Will Jacks.

Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 3.2 Crore. Jacks had sustained a muscle injury while fielding in England’s ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur recently.

His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of INR 1 Crore.

Bracewell has never previously played in the IPL and was unsold at December’s auction.