IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: In unfortunate dismissal, Faf du Plessis run out at non-striker’s end during must-win match for Bengaluru

Du Plessis was caught just short of his crease at the non-striker’s end as the ball crashed into the stumps after a slight deflection off bowler Mitchell Santner’s finger.

Published : May 18, 2024 21:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Santner of Chennai Super Kings and Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in action.
Mitchell Santner of Chennai Super Kings and Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

Mitchell Santner of Chennai Super Kings and Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis was dismissed in a bizarre fashion during his team’s must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Du Plessis was caught just short of his crease at the non-striker’s end as the ball crashed into the stumps after a slight deflection off bowler Mitchell Santner’s finger.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, who ruled that Du Plessis’ bat was in the air when the ball hit the stumps and also used Ultra-Edge technology to determine whether the ball had made contact with the bowler or not.

The host skipper and Rajat Patidar at the striker’s end were left surprised when the third umpire made the decision, leaving Bengaluru two down for 113 in 13 overs.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Chennai Super Kings /

Faf du Plessis /

Mitchell Santner

