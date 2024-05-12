RCB vs DC: Dinesh Karthik records most ducks in IPL

Dinesh Karthik overtook Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma to become the player with most ducks (18) in IPL history.
Karthik was caught and dismissed for a duck in RCB’s home game against DC in IPL 2024.
Most ducks in IPL
Dinesh Karthik - 18
Glenn Maxwell - 17
Rohit Sharma - 17
Piyush Chawla - 15
Mandeep Singh - 15
Sunil Narine - 15
