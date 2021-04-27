IPL News IPL 2021 Match 22, RCB vs DC Live Score: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers vs Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals, toss at 7:00 PM IST DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021: Get the live cricket streaming, ball by ball commentary updates between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 April, 2021 17:50 IST RCB will take on DC in IPL 2021 tonight. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 April, 2021 17:50 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.- PREVIEW -Still recovering from a 69-run rout at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faces another big test in the form of a strong Delhi Capitals (DC) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.While RCB suffered a first loss in five outings on Sunday, DC edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a Super Over thriller on the same day. RCB and DC are level on eight points, with the latter boasting of a better net run rate.READ| Ponting on IPL amid COVID-19: We are in safest bio-bubble but situation outside is grim The DC top order - consisting of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith - did well to find runs on a slow Chennai pitch, and will relish the chance to go all out in more batting-friendly conditions at Ahmedabad. In the absence of R. Ashwin, who has withdrawn from the tournament to be with his family in the fight against COVID-19, the spin bowling duties rest on Axar Patel and Amit Mishra.READ| India Covid-19 outbreak: Full list of players withdrawing from IPL over COVID The pace attack is led by Avesh Khan - the team’s highest wicket-taker (11 wickets). South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has not been as impressive, having picked up only four wickets in as many outings.RCB will be keen to forget the horrors of the previous match. Seam bowler Harshal Patel, normally a safe bet at the death, was blasted for 37 runs by Ravindra Jadeja in the final over. Faced with a stiff target of 192, the RCB batsmen folded. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, A.B. de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell - all of whom are in good touch - will hope that the CSK fixture was a minor blip.When: Monday, April 27, 2021WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs RCB START?Match 22 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begins at 7:30 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH DC vs RCB TOSS HAPPEN?The toss between DC vs RCB will happen at 07:00 PM ISTWHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH LIVE STREAMING TV, ONLINE TELECAST - DC vs RCB LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.Squads:RCB team: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz AhmedDC team: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel