RCB vs DC weather updates, IPL 2024: Rain threatens to derail Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals playoff hopes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
It is raining in Bengaluru!
Weather at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 5:30 PM IST
RCB - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)
Result after winning toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 4 - LWLLLWWW
Result after losing toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 3 - LLLW
DC - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)
Result after winning toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 2 - LLWWWW
Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 4 - LWLWLL
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- Toss and match results in the IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2
Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 3
