RCB vs DC weather updates, IPL 2024: Rain threatens to derail Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals playoff hopes

RCB vs DC: Check the weather updates from the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. 

Updated : May 12, 2024 18:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Groundsmen run to cover the pitch as it starts to rain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Groundsmen run to cover the pitch as it starts to rain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/AFP
infoIcon

Groundsmen run to cover the pitch as it starts to rain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/AFP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

FOLLOW | LIVE: RCB VS DC SCORE AND UPDATES

Latest Update

TOSS AT 7PM IST.
WEATHER UPDATE
It is raining in Bengaluru!
Weather at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 5:30 PM IST
Light Thunderstorms and Rain
Precipitation: 44%
Wind: 18 km/h

RCB - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 4 - LWLLLWWW

Result after losing toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 3 - LLLW

DC - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 2 - LLWWWW

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 4 - LWLWLL

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- Toss and match results in the IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

