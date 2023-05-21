RCB vs GT LIVE weather updates, IPL 2023: Will rain hit Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Playoffs qualification today?

Rain could play spoilsport at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bangalore faces Gujarat Titans in their last IPL 2023 league match, with Playoffs qualification on the line.

With GT, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants securing qualification, RCB requires to win its final match and reach 16 points to deny Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals the last spot. With MI (14 points) featuring in the first match at the Wankhede Stadium in the afternoon, RCB (14 points) will have the advantage of playing last.

However, persistent rains in the city over the last two days is threatening RCB’s chance of grabbing full points. In case of a washout, RCB will reach 15 points and may cede the No. 4 spot to MI if it manages to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If both, MI and RCB, lose their respective matches, RR will qualify as the last team in the Playoffs.

Here is how the weather forecast looks in Bengaluru today, according to Accuweather.com:

RCB vs GT, Bengaluru hourly weather today ⦿ 5:00 PM IST - 30 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 51% chance of rain ⦿ 6:00 PM IST - 28 degrees Celsius - Cloudy - 43% chance of rain ⦿ 7:00 PM IST - 27 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 65% chance of rain ⦿ 8:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Cloudy - 49% chance of rain ⦿ 9:00 PM IST - 24 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 65% chance of rain ⦿ 10:00 PM IST - 24 degrees Celsius - Mostly Cloudy - 40% chance of rain

RCB vs GT IPL 2023 squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore s quad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel, Josh Little.