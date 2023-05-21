IPL News

RCB vs GT LIVE weather updates, IPL 2023: Will rain hit Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Playoffs qualification today?

RCB vs GT IPL 2023: Here are the weather updates as Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Gujarat Titans on Sunday in Bengaluru, which has received rainfall over the last couple of days.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 21 May, 2023 13:16 IST
CHENNAI 21 May, 2023 13:16 IST
Rain could affect RCB’s Playoffs qualification in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rain could affect RCB’s Playoffs qualification in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

RCB vs GT IPL 2023: Here are the weather updates as Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Gujarat Titans on Sunday in Bengaluru, which has received rainfall over the last couple of days.

Rain could play spoilsport at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bangalore faces Gujarat Titans in their last IPL 2023 league match, with Playoffs qualification on the line.

With GT, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants securing qualification, RCB requires to win its final match and reach 16 points to deny Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals the last spot. With MI (14 points) featuring in the first match at the Wankhede Stadium in the afternoon, RCB (14 points) will have the advantage of playing last.

Also Read
RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Bangalore vs Gujarat squads for today

However, persistent rains in the city over the last two days is threatening RCB’s chance of grabbing full points. In case of a washout, RCB will reach 15 points and may cede the No. 4 spot to MI if it manages to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If both, MI and RCB, lose their respective matches, RR will qualify as the last team in the Playoffs.

Here is how the weather forecast looks in Bengaluru today, according to Accuweather.com:

RCB vs GT, Bengaluru hourly weather today
⦿ 5:00 PM IST - 30 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 51% chance of rain
⦿ 6:00 PM IST - 28 degrees Celsius - Cloudy - 43% chance of rain
⦿ 7:00 PM IST - 27 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 65% chance of rain
⦿ 8:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Cloudy - 49% chance of rain
⦿ 9:00 PM IST - 24 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 65% chance of rain
⦿ 10:00 PM IST - 24 degrees Celsius - Mostly Cloudy - 40% chance of rain

RCB vs GT IPL 2023 squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore s quad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel, Josh Little.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us