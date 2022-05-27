IPL News RCB vs RR, IPL Qualifier 2 live Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction, Playing 11, Squads, Where to watch online RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 LIVE: Here's the predicted playing 11, toss, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. Team Sportstar AHMEDABAD Last Updated: 27 May, 2022 12:41 IST Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore captains Sanju Samson (L) and Faf du Plessis. - IPL Team Sportstar AHMEDABAD Last Updated: 27 May, 2022 12:41 IST Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad. IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RCB smells a 'Royal' opportunity RCB vs RR PLAYING 11 PREDICTIONRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed SirajRajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra ChahalRCB vs RR DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTIONWicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik (vc), Jos Buttler (c), Sanju SamsonBatters: Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Rajat PatidarAll-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz AhmedBowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent BoultTeam Composition: BLR 6:5 RR | Credits left: 0.0RCB vs RR HEAD TO HEAD NUMBERSTotal number of matches played: 27Matches won by RCB: 13Matches won by RR: 11RCB average score against RR: 146RR average score against RCB: 142RR vs RCB Last 5 results26/04/2022 – Rajasthan Royals won by 29 runs05/04/2022 – Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets29/09/2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets22/04/2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 wickets17/10/2020 – Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets RCB vs RR TOSS RESULTSIPL 2021ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORETOTAL MATCHES: 15TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 6/10 LOST: 4/10RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 LOST: 2/5MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETSSRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNSRCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNSRCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETSCSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNSDC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUNPBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNSKKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETSRCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETSRCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNSRR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETSRCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNSRCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNSRCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETSPLAYOFFSRCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETSRAJASTHAN ROYALSTOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/8 LOST: 5/8RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 2/6 LOST: 4/6RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNSRR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETSCSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNSRCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETSRR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETSMI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNSPBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNSDC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNSSRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETSRR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETSKKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNSRCB vs RR COMPLETE SQUADSROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE SQUADFaf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam.RAJASTHAN ROYALS SQUADJos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.Where and when to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 match LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.