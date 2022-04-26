RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI, squads; Toss at 7:00 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

RCB VS RR PREDICTED XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MATCH PREVIEW

After a disastrous outing a few days ago, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be keen to course correct when it takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

An inept batting display saw RCB fold for 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, leading to a crushing nine-wicket defeat. The form of RCB’s star batter Virat Kohli, who averages 17 in eight outings, is under the scanner. Kohli has been dismissed for two consecutive golden ducks, and will be desperate to turn the corner with a big knock on Tuesday.

Dinesh Karthik, who has excelled as a finisher this season, may be required to play saviour yet again.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has made an impact in his limited appearances thus far, will lead the RCB attack.

The Royals enter this encounter full of confidence, having notched up victories in their previous two games. Opening batter Jos Buttler is in great touch, with centuries to his name in the last two outings. The consistent trio of Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer will be expected to provide support to the marauding Buttler.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Bengaluru pacer Prasidh Krishna have been among the wickets.

RR and RCB are level on 10 points, but RR has a match in hand.

THE SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

