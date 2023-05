Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed a 110-metre six against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

With 41 required in two overs in a 177-run chase against LSG, Rinku smashed LSG seamer Naveen-ul-Haq for three fours before blasting a length ball over deep mid-wicket for a massive six. The 110-m hit is the second-highest by an Indian, behind Shivam Dube’s 111-m hit.

KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis leads the list with a 115-metre six against LSG in Bengaluru.

Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far: