MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant becomes first player to feature in 100 matches for Delhi Capitals

Amit Mishra is the next in the list to feature in 99 matches for Delhi-based franchise in IPL.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 19:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant in action.
Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Captain Rishabh Pant has become the first ever player to play 100 matches for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Pant plays his 100th match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Amit Mishra is the next in the list to feature in 99 matches for Delhi-based franchise in IPL.

Pant made his IPL debut for DC in 2016 and since then has scored 2856 runs for the franchise at a strike rate of over 147.

Most matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL

1) Rishabh Pant - 100 matches

2) Amit Mishra - 99 matches

3) Shreyas Iyer - 87 matches

4) David Warner - 82 matches

5) Virender Sehwag - 79 matches

Related Topics

Delhi Capitals /

IPL 2024 /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on Russell, Kohli as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  2. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to bowl against Rajasthan Royals; Nortje, Mukesh in for DC; RR unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant becomes first player to feature in 100 matches for Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on Russell, Kohli as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IPL 2024: Abhishek relishes quickest fifty, partnership with Head as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashes Mumbai Indians
    V.S. Aravind
  3. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant becomes first player to feature in 100 matches for Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Russell backs KKR coach Pandit after David Wiese calls his methods “militant”
    PTI
  5. RR vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on Russell, Kohli as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  2. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to bowl against Rajasthan Royals; Nortje, Mukesh in for DC; RR unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant becomes first player to feature in 100 matches for Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment