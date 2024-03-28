RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant becomes first player to feature in 100 matches for Delhi Capitals

Captain Rishabh Pant has become the first ever player to play 100 matches for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Pant plays his 100th match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Amit Mishra is the next in the list to feature in 99 matches for Delhi-based franchise in IPL.

Pant made his IPL debut for DC in 2016 and since then has scored 2856 runs for the franchise at a strike rate of over 147.

Most matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL

1) Rishabh Pant - 100 matches

2) Amit Mishra - 99 matches

3) Shreyas Iyer - 87 matches

4) David Warner - 82 matches

5) Virender Sehwag - 79 matches