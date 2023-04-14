IPL News

‘I am recovering well,’ says Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals

When asked about his recovery, Pant said, “I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team.”

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 14 April, 2023 19:51 IST
Rishabh Pant in the sidelines in Delhi Capitals team’s practice session in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant in the sidelines in Delhi Capitals team’s practice session in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the team’s training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ahead of its IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

“I just saw how the team’s practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it,” Pant added.

The wicketkeeper-batter also wished the team ahead of their next game against RCB, “My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match.”

Pant met with a horrific car accident last December, which has ruled him out of competitive cricket for a considerable period. He has undergone surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.

