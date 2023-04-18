IPL News

Rohit Sharma becomes fourth batter to register 6000 IPL runs

Rohit Sharma is now only the fourth batter to enter the elite club after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, skipper of Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals captain David Warner.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 18 April, 2023 19:45 IST
MI’s Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2023 match.

MI’s Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2023 match. | Photo Credit: K R DEEPAK/The Hindu

Mumbai Indians and India skipper Rohit Sharma  on Tuesday reached the 6000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

He is now only the fourth batter to enter the elite club after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s talisman Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, skipper of Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals captain David Warner. The burly Australian, in fact, climbed Mt. 6k in IPL 2023 during a match against Rajasthan Royals on April 8.

Rohit is the slowest of the four to the mark, having taken 227 innings. Warner took 165 innings, while Kohli and Dhawan had taken 188 and 199 respectively to achieve the same.

Rohit, who has won the IPL title on six occasions (five times with Mumbai Indians and once with the Deccan Chargers) got to the milestone with two back-to-back boundaries - one over short fine, the second through backward square leg - off the bowling of spinner Washington Sundar. Incidentally, the delivery that followed also went for four runs. He was later dismissed by T. Natarajan for 28.

Rohit’s Mumbai hasn’t had the brightest of starts this season, losing two and winning as many to linger at the bottom half of the table.

