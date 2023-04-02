MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma to play 200th T20 match as captain

IPL News

The Mumbai Indians skipper is third on the list of most matches as captain in all T20s, after MS Dhoni (307) and Darren Sammy (208).

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 18:59 IST
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after the practice session ahead of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after the practice session ahead of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / THE HINDU

Rohit Sharma will feature in his 200th T20 match as captain during the IPL 2023 game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Mumbai Indians skipper is third on the list of most matches as captain in T20s, after MS Dhoni (307) and Darren Sammy (208). In the IPL, Rohit has led Mumbai in 143 matches and is only behind Dhoni, who has captained Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants in 211 games. Under Rohit’s leadership, Mumbai Indians has won a record five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). The 35-year-old has also led Mumbai in five matches in its title-winning run in the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2013.

Between 2017 and 2022, Rohit has skippered India in 51 T20Is, winning 39 of them. He last led the Men in Blue in the shortest format at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, where India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinal. Rohit hasn’t featured in a T20I since and Hardik Pandya has led India in T20Is this year.

ROHIT SHARMA CAPTAINCY RECORD IN T20S

Format MatchesWonLost TiedNo Result Win%
IPL14379604056.64
T20Is 5139120076.47
Champions League5410080.00
Total199122734061.31

