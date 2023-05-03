Rohit Sharma was dismissed for zero during Mumbai Indians’ match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, to record his 15th duck in IPL - the joint most in the tournament’s history.

LIVE: PUNJAB KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS IPL 2023

Sharma joins Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh and Dinesh Karthik at the top of the list. Before today’s match, Sharma was tied with Ambati Rayudu at 14 ducks.

Starting the 215-run chase for the Indians, Sharma was caught at third man off Rishi Dhawan. This was the first time the MI skipper failed to open his account this year.

The dismissal saw Sharma’s string of low scores continue. He has scored just 184 runs in nine matches this season at an average of 20.44.