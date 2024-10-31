MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai Indians retained players 2025: Rohit Sharma retained by MI ahead of mega auction

Under Rohit’s leadership, Mumbai reached five IPL finals—in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020—winning all of them.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma is the joint-most successful captain in the history of IPL.
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma is the joint-most successful captain in the history of IPL. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Mumbai Indians has decided to retain Rohit Sharma ahead of this year’s IPL mega auction. Rohit, who has guided Mumbai to five IPL titles, is tied as the most successful captain in the tournament’s history, alongside MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings.

Over his tenure, Rohit captained Mumbai in 163 matches across the IPL and Champions League T20, securing 91 wins, with 4 ties and 68 losses. Under his leadership, Mumbai reached five IPL finals — in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 — winning all of them.

Earlier this year, Rohit also led India to its second T20 World Cup title in Barbados.

October 31 is the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team is allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped international players.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Delhi Capitals retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru full retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Retention LIVE Updates: Will Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer enter auction? Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit to be retained; Deadline extended
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 player retention update: Shreyas Iyer released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai Indians retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
