RR vs GT head-to-head in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans overall stats

RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Friday.

Team Sportstar
05 May, 2023 11:08 IST
Mohammad Shami and Sanju Samson shake hands after the match.

Mohammad Shami and Sanju Samson shake hands after the match. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. While Gujarat is on top of the points table with 12 points from nine matches, Rajasthan sits fourth in the standings.

RR VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 4
Rajasthan Royals won: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 3
Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by three wickets (Ahmedabad; 2023)

In 2023, Rajasthan Royals has won and lost one match each in Jaipur. While it went down to Lucknow Super Giants by 10 runs in a low-scoring contest, Rajasthan hammered Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in its last match at the venue.

RR OVERALL RECORD IN JAIPUR IN IPL
Matches played: 49
Won: 33
Lost: 16
Last result: RR Beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs (April 2023)
Last five results: RR won - 3; RR lost -
Win%: 67.35
IPL 2023 STATS AT JAIPUR
Matches played: 2
Team batting first won: 2
Team batting second won: 0
Average first innings score: 178

RR VS GT MOST RUNS IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsStrike RateAverageHighest Score
Hardik Pandya (GT)4189147.6594.5087*
Jos Buttler (RR)4182151.6645.5089
David Miller (GT)4177175.24177.0068*

RR VS GT MOST WICKETS IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Hardik Pandya (GT)465.8412.163/17
Mohammad Shami (GT)468.7523.333/25
Yash Dayal (GT)359.4520.803/40

