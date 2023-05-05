RR vs GT head-to-head in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans overall stats

Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. While Gujarat is on top of the points table with 12 points from nine matches, Rajasthan sits fourth in the standings.

RR VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 4 Rajasthan Royals won: 1 Gujarat Titans won: 3 Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by three wickets (Ahmedabad; 2023)

In 2023, Rajasthan Royals has won and lost one match each in Jaipur. While it went down to Lucknow Super Giants by 10 runs in a low-scoring contest, Rajasthan hammered Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in its last match at the venue.

RR OVERALL RECORD IN JAIPUR IN IPL Matches played: 49 Won: 33 Lost: 16 Last result: RR Beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs (April 2023) Last five results: RR won - 3; RR lost - Win%: 67.35

IPL 2023 STATS AT JAIPUR Matches played: 2 Team batting first won: 2 Team batting second won: 0 Average first innings score: 178

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Highest Score Hardik Pandya (GT) 4 189 147.65 94.50 87* Jos Buttler (RR) 4 182 151.66 45.50 89 David Miller (GT) 4 177 175.24 177.00 68*

