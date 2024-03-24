MagazineBuy Print

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants match on Sunday.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 06:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with Coach Kumar Sangakara during a net practice session.
File - Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with Coach Kumar Sangakara during a net practice session. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

File - Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with Coach Kumar Sangakara during a net practice session. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, in the Indian Premier League season opener for both sides.

The Sanju Samson-led Royals side has a slight edge in head-to-head numbers against the Super Giants. But KL Rahul’s side will take confidence from the fact that it won the last time these two sides met, in Jaipur.

RR vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
Rajasthan Royals won: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Last result: LSG won by 10 runs (April, 2023)

In their last encounter, LSG relied on a spirited bowling performance to defend a middling total of 154.

Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Matches Played - 52
Won - 33
Lost - 19
Highest Team Score - 214/2 vs SRH (2023)
Lowest Team Score - 59 all-out vs RCB (2023)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs LSG IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Devdutt Padikkal 3 94 31.33 138.23 39
Deepak Hooda 3 86 28.66 128.35 59
Marcus Stoinis 3 86 43.00 172.00 38*

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs LSG IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Avesh Khan 3 5 15.20 6.90 3/25
Trent Boult 3 5 12.80 5.33 2/18
Yuzvendra Chahal 3 5 24.80 10.33 4/41

