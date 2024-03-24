Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, in the Indian Premier League season opener for both sides.
The Sanju Samson-led Royals side has a slight edge in head-to-head numbers against the Super Giants. But KL Rahul’s side will take confidence from the fact that it won the last time these two sides met, in Jaipur.
RR vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
In their last encounter, LSG relied on a spirited bowling performance to defend a middling total of 154.
Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
MOST RUNS IN RR vs LSG IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Devdutt Padikkal
|3
|94
|31.33
|138.23
|39
|Deepak Hooda
|3
|86
|28.66
|128.35
|59
|Marcus Stoinis
|3
|86
|43.00
|172.00
|38*
MOST WICKETS IN RR vs LSG IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Avesh Khan
|3
|5
|15.20
|6.90
|3/25
|Trent Boult
|3
|5
|12.80
|5.33
|2/18
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3
|5
|24.80
|10.33
|4/41
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
- RR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
- France vs Germany highlights, FRA 0-2 GER, International friendly: Havertz, Wirtz goals guide Die Mannschaft to a morale-boosting win
- Germany beats France 2-0 after record-breaking Wirtz goal
- Endrick scores maiden international goal, gives Brazil 1-0 win over England at Wembley
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE