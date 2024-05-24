RR vs SRH Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: DRS malfunctions during Rajasthan Royals innings; review unavailable for one over

The on-field umpires informed both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad that the Decision Review System (DRS) was unavailable during their Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The incident occured during the fourth over of Rajasthan’s innings, bowled by Pat Cummins. However, both ball tracking and full DRS returned in the fifth over of the innings, when T. Natarajan came on to bowl his first over.

During the period of the DRS’ unvailability, neither of the teams opted for a review, though Royals lost opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore, dismissed by Cummins for a 16-ball 10.

A similar incident had occured during the IPL in 2022, when Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings clashed at the Wankhede Stadium.