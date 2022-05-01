Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes joint-fastest Indian to score 1000 IPL runs, equals Sachin Tendulkar's record

Ruturaj Gaikwad on Sunday became the joint-fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League 2022, reaching the landmark in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter equalled Sachin Tendulkar, who also reached the mark in 31 innings. Suresh Raina (34 innings), Devdutt Padikkal (35), and Rishabh Pant (35) are a few others who have achieved the feat in quick time.

