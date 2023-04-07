IPL News

Sai Sudharsan on his performance against DC: It was one of my best knocks

The left-handed batter made an unbeaten 62 to help Titans recover from 54 for three and guided his team to the target of 163 in Delhi on Tuesday.

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai 07 April, 2023 16:56 IST
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan in action.

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Gujarat Titans’ B. Sai Sudharsan felt his knock against Delhi Capitals was one of the best he has played in his short domestic career so far.

“I think it was one of my best knocks because it was from a difficult situation, and we rose to the occasion to make the team win,” said Sai during a media interaction on Friday.

After a sub-par Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in 2022, the Tamil Nadu batter returned strongly with three centuries in Vijay Hazare and two more in the Ranji Trophy ahead of the IPL this year.

When asked if he was more confident in his second year after a productive domestic season, Sai said, “Actually, it started with last year’s IPL. It helped me get better and prepare for the domestic season. Doing well (for TN) gave me a lot of confidence coming into this tournament.”

For someone who largely plays conventional cricket, Sai revealed he has been practising shots like the scoop and ramp, which he used effectively against South African pacer Anrich Nortje in the match.

The 21-year-old also credited the role of the Tamil Nadu Premier League in his growth over the last two years. “Every youngster wants a platform to showcase their talent. I got a chance to play TNPL and did well. Then I got an opportunity to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, and from there, I got a chance with Gujarat. It would have been difficult without a platform like that to reach (here),” he explained.

