Copa America 2024: How did James Rodriguez and Colombia reach the final?

The last time Colombia won an international title was in 2001 when it clinched the Copa America crown. 23 years later, it has the chance to do it again.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 14:30 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates with teammates the team’s progression to the final during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates with teammates the team’s progression to the final during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates with teammates the team's progression to the final during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Colombia’s last international title was the Copa America crown in 2001. Now, it is one win away from breaking a 23-year title jinx as it faces defending champion Argentina, which is fighting for a record 16th crown.

Group Stages

Paired in Group D with Paraguay, Costa Rica and Brazil, Los Cafeteros began their campaign with a 2-1 win against Paraguay With Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma finding the net. Both goals were assisted by captain James Rodriguez. Julio Enciso pulled a goal back in the 69th minute but could not find an equaliser.

In the next match against Costa Rica, Colombia cruised to a 3-0 win. Luis Diaz opened the scoring from a penalty in the 31st minute and Davidson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba struck in the 59th and 62nd minute, respectively to secure a comprehensive win. James set up Cordoba to register his third assist in two games.

ALSO READ: Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America final: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v COL final

Having already qualified for the knockouts after two back-to-back wins, Colombia faced Brazil in their final group match. The well-contested match finished 1-1 with Raphinha and Munoz, scoring for Brazil and Colombia, respectively and it was enough for Colombia to qualify as the Group D topper.

Quarterfinal

Colombia’s quarterfinal has been its dominating performance in recent times after it thrashed Panama 5-0 to reach the semifinals in style. James Rodriguez shined again with two assists and also scored his first goal of the tournament after converting a penalty, which was Colombia’s second goal of the match.

ALSO READ: Argentina vs Colombia LIVE streaming info, Copa America final - When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Preview

Cordoba opened the scoring in the eighth. Following Rodriguez’s penalty were goals by Diaz, Ricardo Rios and Miguel Borja. In this match, Rodriguez took his tally to five assists equalling Messi’s performance at the 2021 Copa America.

Semifinal

The semifinal saw heavyweights clash as Colombia faced off against Uruguay. Tipped to be a high-scoring match, the result was anti-climactic as Lerma scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute.

What was impressive about Colombia’s 1-0 win was it played an entire half with 10 men after Munoz was sent off in first-half stoppage time after elbowing Manuel Ugarte. Despite being a man less, Nestor Lorenzo’s men did not resort to defensive football and protected its narrow lead to book their place in the final.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024: Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free final

The semifinal ended on a bitter note as both teams broke out in a post-match tussle. Then, the Uruguayan players were seen entering the stands and exchanging blows his Colombian fans. Later, they claimed that they did that to protect their family members, who were being harassed by Colombian fans, who greatly outnumbered the Colombians inside the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
