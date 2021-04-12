Home IPL News Sanju Samson becomes first man to get hundred on IPL captaincy debut Samson, who hammered a 54-ball 100, reached the milestone with a boundary off Jhye Richardson. Team Sportstar 12 April, 2021 23:29 IST Sanju Samson spearheaded Royals's run chase with a brilliant hundred. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 12 April, 2021 23:29 IST Sanju Samson marked his IPL captaincy debut - first player to do so - with a 54-ball 100 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Monday.Samson reached the milestone with a boundary off Jhye Richardson. The wicketkeeper-batsman turned a stiff chase into an exhibition of power hitting against a defeated attack. He had reached his 50 off just 33 deliveries. IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS (KXIP) Live Score: Sanju Samson century guides Royals in chase, Meredith removes Tewatia Samson got two reprieves - once on 12 when he was dropped by KL Rahul and again on 35 by Mayank Agarwal.The right-handed opener seven sixes and 12 fours during his 63-ball innings but couldn't take the Royals over the line. Punjab won the match by four runs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.