Sanju Samson becomes first man to get hundred on IPL captaincy debut

Sanju Samson marked his IPL captaincy debut - first player to do so - with a 54-ball 100 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Monday.

Samson reached the milestone with a boundary off Jhye Richardson. The wicketkeeper-batsman turned a stiff chase into an exhibition of power hitting against a defeated attack. He had reached his 50 off just 33 deliveries.

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS (KXIP) Live Score: Sanju Samson century guides Royals in chase, Meredith removes Tewatia

Samson got two reprieves - once on 12 when he was dropped by KL Rahul and again on 35 by Mayank Agarwal.

The right-handed opener seven sixes and 12 fours during his 63-ball innings but couldn't take the Royals over the line. Punjab won the match by four runs.