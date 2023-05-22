IPL News

Shubman Gill hits second hundred of IPL 2023 season for GT vs RCB, fourth batter to hit consecutive IPL tons

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill scored his second IPL hundred during his Gujarat Titans’ clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 00:07 IST
Shubman Gill smashed his second hundred of IPL 2023 on Sunday.

Shubman Gill smashed his second hundred of IPL 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill  scored his second IPL hundred during his side’s clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a 198-run target, Gill reached his ton off 52 balls, with five fours and eight sixes to help GT win by six wickets. Gill is the second batter to record two hundreds this season, behind Virat Kohli who racked up his seventh IPL ton in the first innings for RCB.

IPL 2023: Gill, Kohli, Green centuries break IPL record of most hundreds in a season

The 23-year-old became the fourth batter after Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler and Kohli to slam consecutive IPL hundreds.

Incidentally, Sunday also marked the first instance where three centuries were hit in a day with Mumbai Indians’ Cameron Green slamming a ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the day in Mumbai. The RCB-GT clash also became the second IPL match with two hundreds in each innings. The Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad clash last week also witnessed two hundreds from Kohli and SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen.

