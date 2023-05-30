IPL News

Shubman Gill wins IPL 2023 Orange Cap, ends with second-highest run tally in a single season

Gill enjoyed a stupendous run of form towards the end of the tournament, smashing three centuries in the last five games of the season.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 May, 2023 01:50 IST
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans in action against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final on Monday in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans in action against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final on Monday in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill won the IPL 2023 Orange Cap after tallying 890 runs in 17 matches in the season. Gill enjoyed a stupendous run of form towards the end of the tournament, smashing three centuries in the last five games of the season. He is only the third batter to score in excess of 800 runs in a single season of the IPL. Gill also registered the second-highest run tally by a batter in a single edition of the tournament and is surpassed only by Virat Kohli’s 973 runs in 2016.

Gill was off to a promising start in the final on Monday before he was stumped by MS Dhoni for a 20-ball 39 off Ravindra Jadeja. The right-hander had scored a blistering 60-ball 129 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, which is the highest individual score in an IPL playoffs game and the second-highest by an Indian player in the history of the tournament.

Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore ended in second position on the list of the top run-scorers this season. The RCB skipper scored 730 runs in 14 matches with eight half-centuries to his name. Devon Conway, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal rounded up the top five.

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Shubman Gill (GT)1789059.33157.80129
Faf du Plessis (RCB)1473056.15153.6884
Devon Conway (CSK)1667251.69139.7092*
Virat Kohli (RCB)1463953.25139.82101*
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)1462548.08163.61124

