Sunrisers Hyderabad returns to its old hunting ground, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The last T20I and ODI played at the venue were both high-scoring matches. That should excite SRH, which recently signed new English sensation Harry Brook. It’s his first IPL, but Brook can attack from the get-go and has a 360-degree game.

RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM, HYDERABAD Average first-innings score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 158.8 (64 matches) Average first-innings winning score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 171.8 (27 matches) % Teams winning batting first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 42.18 (27 off 64 matches) % Teams winning chasing at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 56.25 (36 off 64 matches) Average Powerplay score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 44.93 Average death overs (17-20) score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 34.60

Also, previously SRH lacked a quality wrist-spinner, but it plugged that gap with the signing of English leggie Adil Rashid. The pacers have had a bigger say in IPL matches in Hyderabad, taking 482 wickets at less than eight runs an over and an average of under 27. Spinners, in comparison, have bowled far less and picked up 192 wickets at 7.52 and an average of 30-plus. But SRH travels to Chennai, a venue likely to take more turn as the tournament progresses, and Rashid’s importance will grow manifold on such venues. Likewise, the slowing nature of the Chepauk track would mean the likely top three of Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Rahul Tripathi may have to emphasise high-risk shots up front whereas on a seaming Wankhede track, the same batters may have to refrain from playing big booming drives on the up when the ball is new, and the Powerplay is still on. SRH also plays at Lucknow, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.