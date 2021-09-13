Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled to make an impact in the first leg of the IPL, winning just one game out of seven. Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for Sunrisers Hyderabad as captain Kane Williamson takes charge.

1. 22-09-2021 – Dubai – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

2. 25-09 – Sharjah – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

3. 27-09 – Dubai – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

4. 30-09 – Sharjah – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm



5. 03-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

6. 06-10 – Abu Dhabi – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

7. 08-10 – Abu Dhabi – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 3.30pm