Home IPL News Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues SRH, IPL 2021 full schedule: Check the complete list of Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar Hyderabad 13 September, 2021 10:30 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Hyderabad 13 September, 2021 10:30 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled to make an impact in the first leg of the IPL, winning just one game out of seven. Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for Sunrisers Hyderabad as captain Kane Williamson takes charge.1. 22-09-2021 – Dubai – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm2. 25-09 – Sharjah – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm3. 27-09 – Dubai – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm4. 30-09 – Sharjah – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pmIPL schedule 2021, full match time table, venues, timings and date Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Punjab Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues 5. 03-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm6. 06-10 – Abu Dhabi – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm7. 08-10 – Abu Dhabi – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 3.30pm Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :