SRH vs KKR head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders will visit Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday in the IPL 2023.

This will be the second match between the teams this season. In their first match, Harry Brook struck an unbeaten hundred to steer the Sunrisers to 228 or four, the team’s highest total against KKR. In reply, Nitish Rana’s team fell 23 runs short.

Overall, the Knight Riders have had the upper hand in the head-to-head record. In 24 games, they have won 14 games while nine have gone SRH’s way.

Here is the complete breakdown of the head-to-head record and stats in the SRH vs KKR fixture:

SRH vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD Played: 24 SRH: 9 KKR: 14 Tied: 1 Last Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 23 runs (Kolkata 2023)

SRH vs KKR IN HYDERABAD Played: 6 SRH: 3 KKR: 3 Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine wickets (April 2019)

SRH vs KKR Highest and Lowest Scores in IPL SRH highest score vs KKR: 228/4 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 23 runs - Kolkata 2023 SRH lowest score vs KKR: 115/8 (20); Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets - Dubai 2021 KKR highest score vs SRH: 205/7 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 23 runs - Kolkata 2023 KKR lowest score vs SRH: 130/7 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by five wickets - Hyderabad 2013 SRH highest individual score vs KKR: David Warner 126 (59) - Hyderabad 2017 SRH best bowling figures vs KKR: Karn Sharma 4/38 (4) - Kolkata 2014 KKR highest individual score vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir 90*(60) - Hyderabad 2016 KKR best bowling figures vs SRH: Prasidh Krishna 4/30 (4) - Hyderabad 2018

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs KKR MATCHES

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score David Warner (SRH) 15 619 44.21 148.79 126 Nitish Rana (KKR) 12 441 36.75 142.25 80 Robin Uthappa (KKR) 14 426 30.42 135.23 68

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs KKR MATCHES