SRH vs KKR head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders will visit Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday in the IPL 2023.
This will be the second match between the teams this season. In their first match, Harry Brook struck an unbeaten hundred to steer the Sunrisers to 228 or four, the team’s highest total against KKR. In reply, Nitish Rana’s team fell 23 runs short.
READ | SRH vs KKR DREAM11 PREDICTION
Overall, the Knight Riders have had the upper hand in the head-to-head record. In 24 games, they have won 14 games while nine have gone SRH’s way.
Here is the complete breakdown of the head-to-head record and stats in the SRH vs KKR fixture:
MOST RUNS IN SRH vs KKR MATCHES
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|David Warner (SRH)
|15
|619
|44.21
|148.79
|126
|Nitish Rana (KKR)
|12
|441
|36.75
|142.25
|80
|Robin Uthappa (KKR)
|14
|426
|30.42
|135.23
|68
MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs KKR MATCHES
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|21
|23
|8.05
|26.95
|3/19
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|14
|16
|8.89
|18.43
|3/22
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|12
|12
|6.69
|25.66
|3/19