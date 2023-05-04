IPL News

SRH vs KKR head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, most runs, wickets

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thusday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 10:32 IST
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 10:32 IST
This will be the second match between KKR and SRH this season. Aiden Markram and his men won the first by 23 runs.

This will be the second match between KKR and SRH this season. Aiden Markram and his men won the first by 23 runs. | Photo Credit: PTI

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thusday.

Kolkata Knight Riders will visit Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday in the IPL 2023.

This will be the second match between the teams this season. In their first match, Harry Brook struck an unbeaten hundred to steer the Sunrisers to 228 or four, the team’s highest total against KKR. In reply, Nitish Rana’s team fell 23 runs short.

READ | SRH vs KKR DREAM11 PREDICTION

Overall, the Knight Riders have had the upper hand in the head-to-head record. In 24 games, they have won 14 games while nine have gone SRH’s way.

Here is the complete breakdown of the head-to-head record and stats in the SRH vs KKR fixture:

SRH vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 24
SRH: 9
KKR: 14
Tied: 1
Last Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 23 runs (Kolkata 2023)
SRH vs KKR IN HYDERABAD
Played: 6
SRH: 3
KKR: 3
Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine wickets (April 2019)
SRH vs KKR Highest and Lowest Scores in IPL
SRH highest score vs KKR: 228/4 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 23 runs - Kolkata 2023
SRH lowest score vs KKR: 115/8 (20); Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets - Dubai 2021
KKR highest score vs SRH: 205/7 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 23 runs - Kolkata 2023
KKR lowest score vs SRH: 130/7 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by five wickets - Hyderabad 2013
SRH highest individual score vs KKR: David Warner 126 (59) - Hyderabad 2017
SRH best bowling figures vs KKR: Karn Sharma 4/38 (4) - Kolkata 2014
KKR highest individual score vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir 90*(60) - Hyderabad 2016
KKR best bowling figures vs SRH: Prasidh Krishna 4/30 (4) - Hyderabad 2018

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs KKR MATCHES

BatterMatches RunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
David Warner (SRH)1561944.21148.79126
Nitish Rana (KKR)1244136.75142.2580
Robin Uthappa (KKR)1442630.42135.2368

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs KKR MATCHES

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)21238.0526.953/19
Andre Russell (KKR)14168.8918.433/22
Rashid Khan (SRH)12126.6925.663/19

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood hails home support for RCB in Lucknow

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us