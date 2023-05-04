IPL 2023: Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of SRH vs KKR Match 47 of Indian Premier League 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers take on Knight Riders in bottom-table clash, Dream11 prediction, Toss updates
SRH vs KKR Live Score: Catch the latest updates from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Played: 6
SRH: 3
KKR: 3
Played: 24
SRH: 9
KKR: 14
Tied: 1
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders playing on Star Wars Day.
When will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held on May 4, Thursday.
Where will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders clash in a league match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday night with the specific objective of finding the desired consistency in all departments of the game.
The home team should be better off in terms of confidence after scoring an impressive win against Delhi Capitals in the last away game while Kolkata should be sulking in the face of a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans at home in its last match.
It will be interesting to see whether the Sunrisers’ think-tank sticks to southpaw Abhishek Sharma, after his breezy half-century against Delhi, as an opener.
Full preview by V.V. Subrahmanyam: