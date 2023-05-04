IPL 2023: Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of SRH vs KKR Match 47 of Indian Premier League 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

May 04, 2023 17:39
SRH vs KKR in Hyderabad

Played: 6

SRH: 3

KKR: 3

May 04, 2023 17:34
May 04, 2023 17:31
SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Played: 24

SRH: 9

KKR: 14

Tied: 1

May 04, 2023 17:24
SRH vs KKR Toss Updates

SRH vs KKR Toss Updates, LIVE: Who will coin flip favour today - Markram or Rana?

May 04, 2023 17:23
May the force be with you!

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders playing on Star Wars Day.

May 04, 2023 17:18
May 04, 2023 17:15
LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held on May 4, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

May 04, 2023 16:38
PREVIEW

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders clash in a league match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday night with the specific objective of finding the desired consistency in all departments of the game.

The home team should be better off in terms of confidence after scoring an impressive win against Delhi Capitals in the last away game while Kolkata should be sulking in the face of a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans at home in its last match.

It will be interesting to see whether the Sunrisers’ think-tank sticks to southpaw Abhishek Sharma, after his breezy half-century against Delhi, as an opener.

Full preview by V.V. Subrahmanyam:

IPL preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in battle of equals