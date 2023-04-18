SRH vs MI head-to-head in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians stats, records, most runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Tuesday. A Super Over win back in 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium tips the scales in favour of Mumbai Indians when it comes to the head-to-head record between the teams.
However, at home, Sunrisers have the edge over Mumbai Indians, having won four out of seven matches against the five-time champion at the Raji Gandhi International Stadium.
Hyderabad is a force to reckon with at home, with the defeat to Rajasthan Royals earlier in IPL 2023 being its only loss at the venue in its last five games there. Since the 2019 season, Sunrisers have only lost three matches in Hyderabad.
MOST RUNS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|David Warner (SRH)
|12
|524
|58.22
|139.73
|90*
|Shikhar Dhawan (SRH)
|12
|436
|48.44
|132.92
|82*
|Kieron Pollard (MI)
|17
|431
|43.10
|146.59
|78
MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|12
|17
|6.60
|17.88
|3/21
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|13
|16
|7.19
|22.18
|3/24
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|9
|13
|7.40
|19.92
|4/23