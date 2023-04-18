IPL News

SRH vs MI head-to-head in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians stats, records, most runs, wickets

SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and records you need to know ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 07:17 IST
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 07:17 IST
Harry Brook of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians head into the contest in red-hot form.

Harry Brook of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians head into the contest in red-hot form. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and records you need to know ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Tuesday. A Super Over win back in 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium tips the scales in favour of Mumbai Indians when it comes to the head-to-head record between the teams.

SRH VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 19
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9
Mumbai Indians won: 10 (one in Super Over)
Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by three runs (Wankhede; 2022)
Last five results: SRH won - 2; MI won - 3

However, at home, Sunrisers have the edge over Mumbai Indians, having won four out of seven matches against the five-time champion at the Raji Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD
Matches played: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 4
Mumbai Indians won: 3
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs (2019)
Last five results: SRH won - 3; MI won - 2

Hyderabad is a force to reckon with at home, with the defeat to Rajasthan Royals earlier in IPL 2023 being its only loss at the venue in its last five games there. Since the 2019 season, Sunrisers have only lost three matches in Hyderabad.

SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD
Matches played: 46
Won: 31 (one in Super Over)
Lost: 15
Win%: 67.39
Last result: Beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets (2023)
Last five results: Won - 4; Lost - 1
Longest winning streak: 5 matches (April-May 2013 & April 2017)
Longest losing streak: 3 matches (May 2014 & May 2015-April 2016)

MOST RUNS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
David Warner (SRH)1252458.22139.7390*
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH)1243648.44132.9282*
Kieron Pollard (MI)1743143.10146.5978

MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)12176.6017.883/21
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)13167.1922.183/24
Lasith Malinga (MI)9137.4019.924/23

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us