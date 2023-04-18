SRH vs MI head-to-head in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians stats, records, most runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Tuesday. A Super Over win back in 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium tips the scales in favour of Mumbai Indians when it comes to the head-to-head record between the teams.

SRH VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 19 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9 Mumbai Indians won: 10 (one in Super Over) Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by three runs (Wankhede; 2022) Last five results: SRH won - 2; MI won - 3

However, at home, Sunrisers have the edge over Mumbai Indians, having won four out of seven matches against the five-time champion at the Raji Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD Matches played: 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 4 Mumbai Indians won: 3 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs (2019) Last five results: SRH won - 3; MI won - 2

Hyderabad is a force to reckon with at home, with the defeat to Rajasthan Royals earlier in IPL 2023 being its only loss at the venue in its last five games there. Since the 2019 season, Sunrisers have only lost three matches in Hyderabad.

SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD Matches played: 46 Won: 31 (one in Super Over) Lost: 15 Win%: 67.39 Last result: Beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets (2023) Last five results: Won - 4; Lost - 1 Longest winning streak: 5 matches (April-May 2013 & April 2017) Longest losing streak: 3 matches (May 2014 & May 2015-April 2016)

MOST RUNS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score David Warner (SRH) 12 524 58.22 139.73 90* Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) 12 436 48.44 132.92 82* Kieron Pollard (MI) 17 431 43.10 146.59 78

MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS MI MATCHES IN IPL