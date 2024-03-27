Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on five-time title winner Mumbai Indians (MI), each looking for a first win during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:
When will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be held on March 27, Wednesday.
Where will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
What time will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- Argentina vs Costa Rica LIVE updates, ARG 2-1 CRC, International friendly: Mac Allister scores after Di Maria for Albiceleste lead
- SRH vs MI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match
- Formula 1: A ‘Sainz’ational triumph at Australian Grand Prix
- Carlos Alcaraz on the rebound after Indian Wells win
- F1: Aston Martin accepts Alonso’s Australian GP penalty
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE