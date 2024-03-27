MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs MI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 10:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium | Photo Credit: PTI
Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium | Photo Credit: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on five-time title winner Mumbai Indians (MI), each looking for a first win during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be held on March 27, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
