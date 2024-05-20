MagazineBuy Print

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL playoffs: Win-Loss record, most runs, most wickets, stats

IPL 2024: Here is the playoffs record for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League over the years.

Published : May 20, 2024 16:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Sunrisers Hyderabad made its seventh playoff appearance in the IPL. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad made its seventh playoff appearance in the IPL. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won eight games to finish in second place in the Indian Premier League 2024, qualifying for its seventh playoffs.

SRH ended the league stage with 17 points. It lost five games while the match against Gujarat Titans was washed out.

The Pat Cummins team will take on Kolkata Knight Rides on Tuesday in the Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad.

SRH’s best finish came in 2016 when it beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight runs to win the title in 2016.

Here is the playoffs record for Sunrisers Hyderabad before its match against KKR:

SRH WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
Played: 11
Won: 5
Lost: 6
Last Result: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 17 runs (Qualifier 2, 2020)
Highest Score: 208/7 in 20 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Final, 2016)
Lowest Score: 128/7 in 20 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Eliminator, 2017)
(includes results for semifinals and finals)
SRH FINISHES IN PLAYOFFS
2013 - Eliminator (Lost by 4 wickets to Rajasthan Royals)
2016 - CHAMPION (Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 runs)
2017 - Eliminator (Lost by 7 wickets by Kolkata Knight Riders)
2018 - Final (Lost by 8 wickets to Chennai Super Kings)
2019 - Eliminator (Lost by 2 wickets to Delhi Capitals)
2020 - Qualifier 2 (Lost by 17 runs to Delhi Capitals)

Most runs for SRH in IPL playoffs

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate
David Warner 6 246 49.20 137.43
Kane Williamson 7 243 40.50 123.97
Shikhar Dhawan 8 142 17.75 100.70

Most wickets for SRH in IPL playoffs

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy Rate
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8 9 21.44 6.85
Rashid Khan 7 8 16.00 4.92
Ben Cutting 3 5 13.80 6.90

