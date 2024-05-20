Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL playoffs: Win-Loss record, most runs, most wickets, stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won eight games to finish in second place in the Indian Premier League 2024, qualifying for its seventh playoffs.
SRH ended the league stage with 17 points. It lost five games while the match against Gujarat Titans was washed out.
The Pat Cummins team will take on Kolkata Knight Rides on Tuesday in the Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad.
SRH’s best finish came in 2016 when it beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight runs to win the title in 2016.
Here is the playoffs record for Sunrisers Hyderabad before its match against KKR:
SRH WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
SRH FINISHES IN PLAYOFFS
Most runs for SRH in IPL playoffs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|David Warner
|6
|246
|49.20
|137.43
|Kane Williamson
|7
|243
|40.50
|123.97
|Shikhar Dhawan
|8
|142
|17.75
|100.70
Most wickets for SRH in IPL playoffs
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy Rate
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|8
|9
|21.44
|6.85
|Rashid Khan
|7
|8
|16.00
|4.92
|Ben Cutting
|3
|5
|13.80
|6.90
