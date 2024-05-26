Australian World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins is on his way to take Sunrisers Hyderabad for its second Indian Premier League title as it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
This is SRH’s third IPL final appearance, with the last one coming in 2018 when it lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the title clash.
SRH had beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs to lift its first IPL title in 2016.
SRH win/loss record in IPL Finals
SRH Match Results in IPL Finals
- 2016 - Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs
- 2018 - Lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets
Most runs for SRH in IPL Finals
|Player Name
|Innings
|Runs Scored
|Average
|Strike Rate
|High Score
|1. David Warner
|1
|69
|69.00
|181.57
|69
|2. Shikhar Dhawan
|2
|54
|27.00
|108.00
|28
|3. Kane Williamson
|1
|47
|47.00
|130.55
|47
Most wickets for SRH in IPL Finals
|Player Name
|Innings
|Wickets Taken
|Average
|Economy
|Best figures
|1. Ben Cutting
|1
|2
|17.50
|8.75
|2/35
|2. Bipul Sharma
|1
|1
|17.00
|8.50
|1/17
|3. Carlos Brathwaite
|1
|1
|27.00
|10.80
|1/27
