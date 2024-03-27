SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Travis Head hits fastest fifty by Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, breaks David Warner’s record

Travis Head struck a fifty in 18 balls during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In doing so, Head broke the record of David Warner, who scored a half century in 20 balls against Chennai Super Kings in 2015. Warner has another 20-ball half century to his name, against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

Another Australiam, Moises Henriques, also scored a fifty in 20 deliveries — against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2015.

Head’s exploits, in his debut game of the season, led SRH to 81 runs for the loss of one wicket in the PowerPlay. Across all editions of the IPL, Head’s was the sixth-quickest fifty.

Head eventually fell against Gerald Coetzee in the eighth over, scoring 64 off just 24 deliveries.