DC vs RR: Tushar Deshpande set to make IPL 2020 debut for Delhi Capitals, replaces Harshal Patel

Mumbai medium pacer Tushar Deshpande is all set to make his IPL 2020 debut for Delhi Capitals when it faces Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium.



The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise picked Deshpande at the auctions for 20 lakh rupees and, on Wednesday, the 25-year-old replaced Harshal Patel, who proved to be a bit expensive against Mumbai Indians last Sunday.

Deshpande, who has 50 wickets from 20 red-ball games for Mumbai, had earlier spoken about how he was getting to bowl after a long time, on the back of a nets session at the ICC Academy, due to the COVID-19 break.

FOLLOW: DC vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2020: Smith's Rajasthan Royals to bowl first in Dubai

”It is my first ever IPL so it is always special. But for me, what makes it extra special is the fact that I am getting to do the thing I love the most, which is bowling. I am finally bowling after almost six months so it is a different challenge,” he said.

“All the bowlers here are my seniors with prior IPL experience. [It is good] having people like Ishant [Sharma]and [Kagiso] Rabada help first-timers like me,” Deshpande, whose match-winning performances in Cooch Behar Trophy earned him a maiden Ranji Trophy call-up in the 2016-17 season, added.