IPL auction 2024: Umesh Yadav sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 5.8 crore

Umesh Yadav was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 5.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

The India pacer has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. With 136 wickets in the IPL, Umesh is among the top 10 Indian wicket-takers in the tournament.

In 2023, playing for Knight Riders, Umesh picked just one wicket in eight outings.

Delhi Capitals pushed Titans for a while for the acquisition of Umesh, after Sunrisers Hyderabad began the proceedings from the base price of Rs. 2 crore.