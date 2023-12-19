MagazineBuy Print

IPL auction 2024: Umesh Yadav sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 5.8 crore

IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav was signed by Gujarat Titans during the auction at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 15:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Umesh Yadav celebrates a wicket during IPL 2019.
Umesh Yadav celebrates a wicket during IPL 2019. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Umesh Yadav celebrates a wicket during IPL 2019. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Umesh Yadav was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 5.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

The India pacer has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. With 136 wickets in the IPL, Umesh is among the top 10 Indian wicket-takers in the tournament.

RELATED | IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates

In 2023, playing for Knight Riders, Umesh picked just one wicket in eight outings.

Delhi Capitals pushed Titans for a while for the acquisition of Umesh, after Sunrisers Hyderabad began the proceedings from the base price of Rs. 2 crore.

